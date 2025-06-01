Returning the hostages is IDF's top priority, Zamir tells families

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir met with families of hostages whose loved ones were killed or murdered in captivity, the IDF announced on Sunday.

During the meeting, Zamir expressed deep appreciation for their honest conversation and emphasized the IDF's commitment to bringing all hostages home.

"We are currently operating in areas from which the terrorists emerged. We will act to defeat Hamas and ensure this never happens again. Returning the hostages remains a top priority — a noble and vital mission. All military operations in Gaza are fully coordinated with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. We will continue working to return the hostages and dismantle Hamas rule," Zamir stated.