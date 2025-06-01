Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF dismantles terror infrastructure, disarms mines on Israel-Syria border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Troops of the IDF 210th Division continue operations in Syria, focusing on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and safeguarding the residents of the Golan Heights, the army confirmed on Sunday. 

The IDF uncovered combat equipment, including several rocket shells and landmines, in southern Syria, the army stated. 

Additionally, last Friday, the IDF struck surface-to-sea missile systems in the Latakia region that reportedly posed a threat to Israeli and international maritime navigation, along with components of surface-to-air missile systems.

Beitar Illit residents arrested for assaulting bus drivers at cup final
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2025 03:58 PM
Saudi minister: Israel blocking Ramallah meeting proof of 'extremism'
By REUTERS
06/01/2025 03:34 PM
Returning the hostages is IDF's top priority, Zamir tells families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2025 03:15 PM
Britain to build £1bn arms factory as Starmer urges war readiness
By REUTERS
06/01/2025 02:07 PM
IDF destroys 700 meter long terror tunnel in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2025 11:56 AM
Israelis indicted for transferring explosive materials to West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2025 10:28 AM
Police disperse illegal rave on the shores of Lake Kinneret
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2025 08:12 AM
Bridge collapse in Russia's Bryansk caused by explosion, governor says
By REUTERS
06/01/2025 03:02 AM
Steve Witkoff sent Iran 'detailed and acceptable' nuclear proposal
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 11:40 PM
Chevron activates emergency flare at Leviathan rig
By WALLA!
05/31/2025 11:36 PM
Hamas did not reject Witkoff's Gaza truce proposal, senior official says
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 11:08 PM
Iran minister: Oman presented elements of a US proposal for nuclear deal
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 07:46 PM
Rockets from Gaza Strip fall in open areas, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2025 07:35 PM
Sacks of flour looted from aid trucks in the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2025 12:29 PM
Russia has captured two villages in Ukraine, RIA reports
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 12:18 PM