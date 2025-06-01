IDF dismantles terror infrastructure, disarms mines on Israel-Syria border

Troops of the IDF 210th Division continue operations in Syria, focusing on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and safeguarding the residents of the Golan Heights, the army confirmed on Sunday.

The IDF uncovered combat equipment, including several rocket shells and landmines, in southern Syria, the army stated.

Additionally, last Friday, the IDF struck surface-to-sea missile systems in the Latakia region that reportedly posed a threat to Israeli and international maritime navigation, along with components of surface-to-air missile systems.