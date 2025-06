The IDF identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory. IAF aerial defense systems intercepted the threat, the army confirmed on Sunday.

Sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area and across central Israel.

The Houthis confirmed they targeted Ben Gurion Airport and that "after imposing a partial ban on air traffic," the terrorist group is "working to impose a complete ban on air traffic during the coming period. "

This is a developing story.