Egypt urges permanent Israeli-Palestinian peace deal in US talks

Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aati held a phone call with US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday, according to a statement released by Egypt's Foreign Ministry.

The conversation reportedly focused on ongoing trilateral mediation efforts by Egypt, the United States, and Qatar aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The proposed deal includes the release of hostages and securing full humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, the ministry stated. Minister Abdel Aati emphasized the necessity of a permanent resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that meets the aspirations of all regional peoples and aligns with the vision of comprehensive peace, the statement noted.

The two officials also discussed the status of indirect US-Iran negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.