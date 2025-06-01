Jerusalem Post
Hamas ready to start talks on Gaza ceasefire deal, statement says

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 1, 2025 21:29

Hamas expressed its readiness to immediately start a round of indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on points of contention in the Gaza ceasefire deal proposed by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, the group said on Sunday in a statement.

"Hamas welcomes the ongoing Qatari and Egyptian efforts to end the war waged by the Zionist occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip. The movement affirms its readiness to immediately begin a round of indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on the points of contention, ensuring relief for our people and ending the humanitarian tragedy, leading to a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal of the occupation forces," the statement read.

This is a developing story.



