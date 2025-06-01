Lavrov, Rubio discuss Ukraine settlement, forthcoming talks, agencies report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed on Sunday prospects for settling the conflict in Ukraine and Russia-Ukraine talks set for Monday in Turkey, Russian news agencies quoted Lavrov's ministry as saying.

The agencies also quoted the ministry as saying that during the conversation, Rubio expressed condolences over deaths that occurred when two bridges were blown up in separate Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

Russian officials said at least seven people were killed and 69 injured when the two bridges were blown up.