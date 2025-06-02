Jerusalem Post
Senior Ukrainian military commander tenders resignation over lethal strike on training facility

By REUTERS

The commander of Ukraine's land forces, one of the most senior positions in the country's military, announced on Sunday that he was tendering his resignation, citing a lethal strike on a Ukrainian military training facility.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had called a meeting to examine the incident.

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi has been in charge of Ukraine's vast wartime land army since November last year.

"This is a conscious step dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground, which resulted in the deaths of our soldiers," Drapatyi wrote on Facebook.

