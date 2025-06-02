PLO deputy, officials discuss Palestinian disarmament in Lebanon - report

PLO Secretary General Azzam al-Ahmad held a meeting with Lebanese security officials to discuss the issue of Palestinian weapons in refugee camps in Lebanon, the Saudi-owned media outlet Al Hadath revealed on Sunday.

Sources indicated to the Saudi newspaper that the operation to disarm the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon will allegedly start in mid-June in three Palestinian camps: Ain al-Hilweh, Al-Beddawi, and Miyeh w Miyeh. The goal is to stabilize the security situation in Lebanon and prevent the camps from being used as bases for armed actions that could affect Lebanon’s stability, Al Hadath wrote.

This meeting is part of the Lebanese government’s plan to disarm illegal weapons, which had been postponed previously due to security and political reasons, Al Hadath noted.