UAE condemns Boulder terror attack that targeted event raising awareness for Israeli hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) condemned the terror attack that occurred at an event raising awareness for the Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado, in a statement on Monday.

"The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal and terrorist acts and its steadfast rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that target civilians."

"The [Foreign Affairs] Ministry expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured and affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the US government and people," the statement read.

