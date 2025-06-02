Manhattan US Attorney picks former terrorism prosecutor as deputy

Jay Clayton, the US Attorney in Manhattan, said on Monday he had chosen former terrorism prosecutor Sean Buckley to serve as his deputy.

Clayton, a former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is Republican President Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, which is known for bringing high-profile financial crimes, terrorism and corruption cases.

It has also historically enjoyed an unusual degree of independence from the Justice Department compared with the 92 other federal prosecutors' offices around the country.

Buckley was a prosecutor in the Southern District from 2009 through 2018, and served as co-chief of the office's terrorism and international narcotics unit.