Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Manhattan US Attorney picks former terrorism prosecutor as deputy

By REUTERS

Jay Clayton, the US Attorney in Manhattan, said on Monday he had chosen former terrorism prosecutor Sean Buckley to serve as his deputy.

Clayton, a former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is Republican President Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, which is known for bringing high-profile financial crimes, terrorism and corruption cases.

It has also historically enjoyed an unusual degree of independence from the Justice Department compared with the 92 other federal prosecutors' offices around the country.

Buckley was a prosecutor in the Southern District from 2009 through 2018, and served as co-chief of the office's terrorism and international narcotics unit.

IDF Arabic spox. calls on civilians to evacuate from Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2025 07:21 PM
Stabbing at Oregon homeless shelter results in 11 hospitalizations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2025 07:12 PM
United Arab Emirates condemns Boulder Colorado terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2025 05:26 PM
German court: Rejection of asylum seekers by border control as unlawful
By REUTERS
06/02/2025 05:05 PM
IDF kills terrorist who threw rocks, hazardous substances in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2025 04:29 PM
UN head 'appalled' by reports of deaths of Palestinians in Gaza
By REUTERS
06/02/2025 03:31 PM
UK PM Starmer says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the day'
By REUTERS
06/02/2025 01:06 PM
Iran sees no change in US position on sanctions, FM says
By REUTERS
06/02/2025 11:19 AM
PLO deputy, officials discuss Palestinian disarmament in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2025 09:40 AM
Russia security service thwarts Ukraine-ordered railway sabotage attempt
By REUTERS
06/02/2025 05:27 AM
China rejects Trump's accusation that it breached Geneva trade deal
By REUTERS
06/02/2025 05:18 AM
Ukrainian commander tenders resignation over lethal strike
By REUTERS
06/02/2025 03:20 AM
Russia received Ukraine's memorandum for peace accord
By REUTERS
06/02/2025 01:05 AM
Brazil supports a Palestinian state, President Lula says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2025 12:19 AM
Lavrov, Rubio discuss Ukraine settlement, forthcoming talks
By REUTERS
06/01/2025 11:58 PM