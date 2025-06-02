Jerusalem Post
AG opposes Likud 'jobs' law: 'Appoint based on qualifications, not connections'

By AVRAHAM BLOCH

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Monday opposed a bill proposed by Likud's MK Nissim Vaturi, claiming that selecting a person with political affiliation to a cabinet minister position does not require "special qualifications" to enable his appointment.

Maariv reported that the law, which has been delayed for two years, will be submitted to the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs.

In the current situation, the law states that the Appointments Review Committee will not recommend a person's candidacy for the position of director, chairman of the board of directors, or CEO of a government company if he has a personal, business, or political connection to a government minister.

