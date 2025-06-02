Jerusalem Post
Russian attacks kill at least five in Ukraine's east, officials say

By REUTERS

Russian shelling killed at least five people on Monday in different frontline areas of eastern Ukraine, officials said.

Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk region, the focal point of the Russian military's slow westward advance, said one person was killed and two injured in the city of Kramatorsk.

Filashkin said two more people were killed and three injured further south in the town of Illinivka.

In Kharkiv region, farther to the north, prosecutors said two women were killed in a village south of Kupiansk, which has come under heavy Russian attack for months. The mayor of Kupiansk last month said his city was 90% destroyed.

 

 

