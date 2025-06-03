Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Dodecanese Islands of Greece, EMSC says

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 3, 2025 03:07

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Dodecanese Islands of Greece on Tuesday, near its border with Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 68 km (42 miles), EMSC said.

The earthquake was apparently also felt in Israel, Ynet reported, citing individuals they interviewed in Ma'ale Adumim and Petah Tikva, who claimed they could feel tremors of the earthquake. The news source also interviewed Israeli tourists who were staying at the Greek island of Rhodes at the time when the earthquake occurred. 

"We're in a hotel by the sea. The whole bed moved, the whole room shook," Ynet quoted one tourist as saying.

