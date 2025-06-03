Jerusalem Post
Canadian federal police investigating war crimes linked to Israel-Hamas war - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada's federal police, confirmed that they have been investigating potential war crimes related to the Israel-Hamas war since early 2024, the Toronto Star reported on Monday.

Limited details of the RCMP's probe are public, and the police are refusing to answer questions as to its coverage.

The probe is part of the RCMP's "structural investigations," which fall under Canada's Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Program, and are supported by the Justice Department, Canada Border Services Agency, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, according to the Star.

"The program is intended to deny safe haven to war criminals and seek accountability for alleged atrocities," the justice department told the Star.

