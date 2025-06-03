Shin Bet, police arrest east Jerusalem resident over spying for Iran

A resident of east Jerusalem was arrested over spying for Iran, including plans to carry out terrorist attacks against Jews, the Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Wednesday.

The suspect was discovered to be acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence, including recruiting the suspect and working with him to recruit his family members and activate them to carry out tasks within Israeli territory, the statement read.

The police and Shin Bet said that the Jerusalem Central Unit conducted a cover operation and arrested the suspect, a man in his 30s from Isawiya, in east Jerusalem.

An investigation revealed that the suspect maintained contact with an Iranian agent who instructed him to carry out activities in Jerusalem. According to the statement, the suspect was aware that he was serving a hostile entity intending to harm state security, including plans to carry out a terrorist attack against Jews.

Tasks include collecting information about sites in Jerusalem

The man had already begun executing some of the tasks assigned to him by the Iranian agent, including hanging signs, collecting information about sites and streets in Jerusalem (including the Western Wall and Mahane Yehuda Market), and burning IDF uniforms. Iranians burn a symbolic Obelisk with British flag and Star of David prints during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 10, 2025. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters)

The police and Shin Bet said that the suspect had been compensated for these tasks, amounting to thousands of shekels.

The investigation also found that the suspect was tasked to plan a terrorist attack in central Israel, an arson attack on a forest, and transferring weapons to the West Bank.