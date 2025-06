Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday appointed Col. (res.) Avichai Tenami as the special project manager to handle the topic of hilltop youth.

The decision to appoint a special project manager was made as part of discussions Katz held with the National Security Council, the Attorney General's office, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and other relevant government ministries.

Tenami is an educator and a former commander and soldier in the elite unit Sayeret Matkal.