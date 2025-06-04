Gaza hostage survivors, family members meet Witkoff, Leavitt at White House

Families of hostages held in Gaza met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for the first time, the Hostage Families Forum said in a statement on Tuesday.

Participants included Tal Shoham, a survivor of Hamas captivity; Ilan, Merav, and Gal Dalal, the father, mother, and brother of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal; Galia and Ilay David, the mother and brother of hostage Evyatar David; and Orna and Ronen Neutra, the parents of hostage Omer Neutra.

“We are fully committed to securing the release of all the hostages and believe their return is essential—not only on humanitarian and moral grounds, but also as a critical step toward regional stability,” Leavitt said.

“The meeting between the president and the captivity survivors had a profound impact on him and reinforced his determination to bring every hostage home.”