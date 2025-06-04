Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gaza hostage survivors, family members meet Witkoff, Leavitt at White House

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Families of hostages held in Gaza met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for the first time, the Hostage Families Forum said in a statement on Tuesday.

Participants included Tal Shoham, a survivor of Hamas captivity; Ilan, Merav, and Gal Dalal, the father, mother, and brother of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal; Galia and Ilay David, the mother and brother of hostage Evyatar David; and Orna and Ronen Neutra, the parents of hostage Omer Neutra.

“We are fully committed to securing the release of all the hostages and believe their return is essential—not only on humanitarian and moral grounds, but also as a critical step toward regional stability,” Leavitt said.

“The meeting between the president and the captivity survivors had a profound impact on him and reinforced his determination to bring every hostage home.”

Istanbul to remain venue for Russia-Ukraine talks, Russia's deputy forei
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 04:19 AM
White House calls South Korea election 'fair,' expresses concern
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 01:16 AM
IDF, GHF warn Gaza residents against heading to aid distribution centers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 12:00 AM
UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 11:27 PM
Ukraine commander who resigned over Russia attack remains in service
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 09:10 PM
UN calls for probe into civilians harmed trying to get food in Gaza
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 08:39 PM
Five killed in attack on food convoy in Sudan's North Darfur, UN says
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 05:57 PM
Israel Katz appoints special project manager to handle hilltop youth
By AMICHAI STEIN
06/03/2025 05:29 PM
US to scale down its military bases in Syria, envoy says
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 05:11 PM
IDF arrests 20 wanted individuals in West Bank operations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2025 04:41 PM
Dutch Prime Minister Schoof steps down after Wilders quits coalition
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 04:40 PM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes off Crete - EMSC
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 03:05 PM
IDF strikes Hamas weapons depot, will continue Gaza ops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2025 02:23 PM
UN: Willful restriction on food aid in Gaza may constitute war crime
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 12:31 PM
Canadian police investigating Israel-Hamas linked war crimes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2025 11:07 AM