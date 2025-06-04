Jerusalem Post
"I'll slaughter you": Galilee resident is accused of driving his car into group of people

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The police have filed an indictment on Wednesday against a 34-year-old man, residing in Moshav Hosen in the Western Galilee, who allegedly drove his Tesla at several people and struck two parked cars, after first puncturing the tires of a vehicle with a knife, in mid-May. 

Prior to puncturing the tires of the vehicle parked outside local homes, he shouted, "I will kill you all, one by one, I will slaughter you," according to the police's statement on the matter.

The police's statement continued: "A few days ago, the Galilee Prosecution Unit filed an indictment, requesting his detention until the end of legal proceedings at the Acre Magistrate’s Court."

