Tom Barrack, US President Donald Trump’s envoy for Syrian affairs and US Ambassador to Turkey, has arrived in Israel to meet with senior Israeli officials on Wednesday.

The discussions will focus on the situation in Syria and the ongoing tensions between Israel and Turkey, a source with knowledge told The Jerusalem Post.

Barrack visited the Golan Heights with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi.