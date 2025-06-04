Employee at Ben-Gurion Airport indicted for alleged sexual assault

An employee at Ben-Gurion Airport, who served as an inspector at the Population and Immigration Authority, is suspected of committing serious sexual offenses against several women seeking entry into Israel, Israel Police said on Wednesday.

Following the police investigation, the State Attorney’s Office filed a "prosecutor’s declaration" indicating their intention to press charges against him, said the Israel Police's statement.

The investigation began following the previous investigation that involved serious sexual offenses connected to the operation of a nationwide sex trafficking ring that provided prostitution services across the country," said the Israel Police.

Police described this as “a shocking case involving a suspect who allegedly acted systematically, using improper means and exploiting his position and authority to carry out his actions against innocent women in this illegal manner.”