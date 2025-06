The Israel Police are investigating a suspicious object incident at the Elifelet light rail station in Yarkon, according to initial reports from the police spokesperson.

The station has been evacuated, and sappers are working on the scene.

The police arrested two residents of the West Bank, a 44-year-old resident of Nablus and a 59-year-old resident of Beita al-Tahta, and took them in for questioning at the police station.