Unions file complaint over Saudi Arabia's treatment of migrant workers

By REUTERS

The International Trade Union Confederation and its sister African organization filed a formal complaint on Wednesday, urging the International Labour Organization to investigate Saudi Arabia's labor practices.

It raised concerns about the mistreatment of migrant construction and domestic workers as the 2034 soccer World Cup looms on the horizon, citing examples of workers being forced to work up to 20 hours a day, denied wages, and subjected to beatings.

Human rights groups have strongly criticized FIFA's decision to award Saudi Arabia the 2034 World Cup, as the kingdom does not have a minimum wage for migrant workers and also enforces the "kafala" system that binds them to a specific employer for the duration of their residence in the country.

