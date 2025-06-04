The IDF will notify Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara about sending out tens of thousands of draft orders to haredi (ultra-Orthodox) men, starting in July, and to intensify enforcement to locate draft dodgers, Israeli public broadcaster KAN said on Wednesday.
IDF notifies A-G it will send thousands of draft orders to haredim in July - report
By REUTERS06/04/2025 10:29 PM
