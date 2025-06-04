Jerusalem Post
Settlers attack Palestinian village northeast of Ramallah, ten injured - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Ten Palestinians were injured during an attack by Israeli settlers on the village of Deir Dibwan, northeast of Ramallah, in the West Bank, Israeli media reported on Wednesday evening. 

Dozens of settlers set fire to houses, vehicles, and agricultural land, as well as throwing stones, and blocking ambulances and fire engines from reaching the scene, media reports said.

Two Palestinians have been taken to the hospital, while the remainder of the injured received care from a clinic in the area.

