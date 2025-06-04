Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

IDF issues evacuation warning for areas of northern Gaza, including Beit Lahiya and Jabalya

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF on Wednesday warned Gaza civilians against returning to the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on Twitter/X.

The warning follows reports of Gazans returning to or planning to return to the areas of Beit Lahiya, Jabalya, Beit Hanoun, and other neighbourhoods.

These areas are "dangerous combat zones," where the IDF continues to operate "with very heavy force," the post said.

