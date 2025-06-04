Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Eighty-eight humanitarian aid trucks transferred into Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Eighty-eight trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including flour and food, were transferred on Wednesday, via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, into the Gaza Strip, COGAT reported. 

All aid was transferred only after a thorough security inspection by personnel from the Defense Ministry's Crossing Points Authority.

The IDF said it would continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip while making every effort to ensure that the aid does not reach the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization.    

Fired NTSB vice chair sues Trump over removal from office
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 12:03 AM
US judge blocks deportation of family of Colorado attack suspect
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 11:44 PM
Lawsuit seeks release of Colorado attack suspect's family
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 11:28 PM
IDF issues evacuation warning for areas of northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 10:33 PM
Pope Leo urged Russia to support peace in call with Putin
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 10:29 PM
Settlers attack Palestinian village northeast of Ramallah, ten injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 10:00 PM
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly California fertility clinic b
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 09:59 PM
A-G to send out tens of thousands of haredi draft orders in July
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 09:33 PM
UN appoints new UNIFIL head of mission
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 08:48 PM
IDF to release emergency squads on Lebanon border from service
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 08:20 PM
US to veto Gaza ceasefire proposal at UN Security Council
By AMICHAI STEIN
06/04/2025 07:45 PM
Israeli air force intercepts drone from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 07:42 PM
Unions file complaint over Saudi Arabia's treatment of migrant workers
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 06:28 PM
Shas expected to support motion to dissolve Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 05:54 PM
IDF strikes terror tunnel, could contain senior Hamas officials
By AMICHAI STEIN
06/04/2025 05:36 PM