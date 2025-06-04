Eighty-eight humanitarian aid trucks transferred into Gaza

Eighty-eight trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including flour and food, were transferred on Wednesday, via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, into the Gaza Strip, COGAT reported.

All aid was transferred only after a thorough security inspection by personnel from the Defense Ministry's Crossing Points Authority.

The IDF said it would continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip while making every effort to ensure that the aid does not reach the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization.