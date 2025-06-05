Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 strikes China's Yunnan

By REUTERS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck the city of Dali in China's southwestern Yunnan province early on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.

The quake happened at 4:13 a.m. (2013 GMT), at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles).

According to records, there have been 118 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or more within 200 km around the epicenter in the past five years, the CENC said on its WeChat account.

The largest quake among those records was a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that occurred 68 km from the epicenter in May 2021.

Trump signs proclamation to restrict student visas at Harvard
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 02:56 AM
Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 countries
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 02:30 AM
Fired NTSB vice chair sues Trump over removal from office
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 12:03 AM
US judge blocks deportation of family of Colorado attack suspect
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 11:44 PM
Lawsuit seeks release of Colorado attack suspect's family
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 11:28 PM
Eighty-eight humanitarian aid trucks transferred into Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 11:13 PM
IDF issues evacuation warning for areas of northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 10:33 PM
Pope Leo urged Russia to support peace in call with Putin
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 10:29 PM
Settlers attack Palestinian village northeast of Ramallah, ten injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 10:00 PM
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly California fertility clinic b
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 09:59 PM
A-G to send out tens of thousands of haredi draft orders in July
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 09:33 PM
UN appoints new UNIFIL head of mission
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 08:48 PM
IDF to release emergency squads on Lebanon border from service
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 08:20 PM
US to veto Gaza ceasefire proposal at UN Security Council
By AMICHAI STEIN
06/04/2025 07:45 PM
Israeli air force intercepts drone from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 07:42 PM