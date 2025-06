Likud MK Avichai Boaron submitted a list with 70 signatures from MKs to the Knesset on Wednesday, as required by law, to initiate the process of impeaching MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash-Ta'al).

According to the law enacted in 2016, initiating a process to remove an MK requires the support of 70 MKs, of whom at least ten are from the opposition.