Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Nine injured in Ryanair emergency landing in Germany

By REUTERS

A Milan-bound Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Germany because of heavy turbulence from a thunderstorm late on Wednesday, with police saying nine passengers were injured.

According to a statement by police in Bavaria, weather conditions prompted the pilot to initiate an emergency landing in Memmingen, about 113 km (70 miles) west of Munich.

While the plane landed safely, nine people between the ages of two and 59 were injured in the air turbulence, police said.

A woman sustained a head injury, her two-year-old toddler suffered bruises and another 59-year-old woman complained of back pain, with all three receiving hospital treatment, the statement said. Other injuries were treated on site.

Defense minister sets up committee to examine Army Radio
By TAL SHALEV
06/05/2025 09:14 AM
GHF aid distribution in Gaza remains paused for second day in a row
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2025 08:26 AM
Israel Police to file indictment against Dan Agam for murder
By YOAV ETIEL
06/05/2025 08:21 AM
Iraq holds Kurdish gov't legally responsible for continued oil smuggling
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 08:09 AM
Amazon prepares to test humanoid robots for package deliveries
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 03:51 AM
Impeachment process against MK Odeh opened after obtaining 70 signatures
By WALLA!
06/05/2025 03:50 AM
Trump signs proclamation to restrict student visas at Harvard
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 02:56 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 strikes China's Yunnan
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 02:37 AM
Fired NTSB vice chair sues Trump over removal from office
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 12:03 AM
US judge blocks deportation of family of Colorado attack suspect
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 11:44 PM
Lawsuit seeks release of Colorado attack suspect's family
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 11:28 PM
Eighty-eight humanitarian aid trucks transferred into Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 11:13 PM
IDF issues evacuation warning for areas of northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 10:33 PM
Pope Leo urged Russia to support peace in call with Putin
By REUTERS
06/04/2025 10:29 PM
Settlers attack Palestinian village northeast of Ramallah, ten injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2025 10:00 PM