Nine injured in Ryanair emergency landing in Germany

A Milan-bound Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Germany because of heavy turbulence from a thunderstorm late on Wednesday, with police saying nine passengers were injured.

According to a statement by police in Bavaria, weather conditions prompted the pilot to initiate an emergency landing in Memmingen, about 113 km (70 miles) west of Munich.

While the plane landed safely, nine people between the ages of two and 59 were injured in the air turbulence, police said.

A woman sustained a head injury, her two-year-old toddler suffered bruises and another 59-year-old woman complained of back pain, with all three receiving hospital treatment, the statement said. Other injuries were treated on site.