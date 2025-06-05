Jerusalem Post
CNN doubles down that Israel did open fire at aid site despite denial of previous claims

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 5, 2025 13:49

Based on videos and witnesses, it was the Israeli military that had opened fire on the crowd of Palestinians in the incident at the GHF distribution site in southern Gaza on Sunday, CNN reported Thursday. 

The IDF denied these claims and said that they had fired warning shots at a suspect a kilometer away.

The report stated that over a dozen eyewitnesses claimed that Israeli troops shot at the people on Sunday morning. 

The GHF said that the IDF was operating in the area at that time. 

This is a developing story.

