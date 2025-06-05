Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Mali says two more army posts attacked as jihadist violence escalates

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 5, 2025 15:46

Islamist militants hit two more military installations on Wednesday and Thursday, Mali's army said, the latest in a quick spate of attacks that the insurgents say have killed hundreds of soldiers and underscored their gains.

Ground and air reinforcements were being mobilized on Thursday morning to respond to an attack on a security post in Mahou, located in eastern Mali near the border with Burkina Faso, an army statement said.

The attack was claimed by Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, an Al Qaeda-linked Islamist militant group active in Mali and Burkina Faso. Information on a death toll was not immediately available.

Donald Trump holds phone call with China's Xi Jinping, Xinhua reports
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 04:09 PM
German FM criticizes Israel's actions in Gaza, but pledges weapons aid
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 04:06 PM
Netanyahu meets with UTJ chief Goldknopf to discuss amid gov't crisis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2025 03:55 PM
Russia opens terrorism investigation after railway track explosion
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 03:49 PM
Pride March kicks off in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2025 03:21 PM
IDF kills PIJ terrorist operating in yard of Gaza City hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2025 02:29 PM
CNN doubles down that Israel did open fire at aid site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2025 01:48 PM
Swedish appeals court acquits three men of being part of a terror group
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 12:12 PM
Man slapped with 20 years for sexual assault of stepdaughters
By SARAH BEN-NUN
06/05/2025 12:10 PM
Police arrest individuals suspected of throwing stones in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2025 11:31 AM
Yonatan Samerano was supposed to celebrate his 23rd birthday today
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2025 10:26 AM
Defense minister sets up committee to examine Army Radio
By TAL SHALEV
06/05/2025 09:14 AM
Nine injured in Ryanair emergency landing in Germany
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 09:01 AM
Israel Police to file indictment against Dan Agam for murder
By YOAV ETIEL
06/05/2025 08:21 AM
Iraq holds Kurdish gov't legally responsible for continued oil smuggling
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 08:09 AM