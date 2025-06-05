Seven Church of England priests face disciplinary process over abuse scandal

Seven Church of England priests, including a former senior bishop, will face disciplinary proceedings over safeguarding failures in the first such move since Archbishop Justin Welby was forced to stand down last year over a child abuse scandal.

Former Archbishop George Carey, who was in February named in a list of 10 historic cases that would be considered by an independent judicial process, would not face any further action, the Church also said in an update published on Thursday.

The Church of England - central to 85 million Anglicans worldwide - has been in crisis over safeguarding the vulnerable since a November report said ex-leader Welby had taken insufficient action to stop a prolific abuser.