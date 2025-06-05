Jerusalem Post
Trump suggests terminating Musk's US government contracts, subsidies

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that he may terminate US government contracts and subsidies given to Elon Musk's companies, as the public feud between the two men escalates over a tax and spending bill.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

In a separate post, he asked Musk to leave the government since he was "wearing thin." He added that the Tesla owner "just went CRAZY" after the president redacted an electric vehicle mandate. 

