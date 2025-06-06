Jerusalem Supreme Rabbinical Court appoints three judges from Religious Zionist party

Three of the seven new judges appointed to the Supreme Rabbinical Court in Jerusalem on Thursday are members of the Religious Zionism movement and were promoted to the position by the Religious Zionist Party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"The appointment of qualified judges is a step toward establishing Israel on its land. We were fortunate to appoint three of the best judges last night, graduates of the Torah institutions of the Land of Israel,” Smotrich said.

“The Torah scholars appointed last night are great news for all of Israel, and I am happy to have shared in these appointments."