The Lufthansa Group is set to gradually restart flights to Israel beginning June 23, 2025, KAN reported on Friday.

The group, which includes Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, will reportedly resume operations to Tel Aviv in stages, with each airline determining its own schedule based on operational considerations.

According to the company, the decision follows a thorough risk assessment and was made in coordination with the relevant authorities, KAN wrote.