President Herzog honors Shira Banki at Jerusalem Pride Parade

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli President Isaac Herzog attended the 2025 Pride Parade in Jerusalem on Thursday to honor the memory of Shira Banki, who was murdered in 2015.

"Ten years have passed since a bright and kind-hearted 15-year-old girl was murdered by an extremist who stabbed her to death and injured six other participants during the Pride Parade in Jerusalem," Herzog wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

"We demand love, respect, and equality—not only for the LGBTQ+ community, which is an inseparable part of our society, but for all groups in Israeli society," the president stated.

