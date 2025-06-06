Mistakenly deported man Abrego Garcia returns to US to face charges

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador by the Trump administration, has returned to the United States to face criminal charges, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Friday.

Abrego Garcia was charged in an indictment filed in federal court in Tennessee with conspiring to transport illegal immigrants into the United States.

The indictment was filed on May 21, more than two months after Abrego Garcia's March 15 deportation, court records showed.

In a statement, Abrego Garcia's lawyer, Andrew Rossman, said it would now be up to the U.S. judicial system to ensure he received due process.

“Today’s action proves what we’ve known all along — that the administration had the ability to bring him back and just refused to do so," said Rossman, a partner at law firm Quinn Emanuel.