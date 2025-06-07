Jerusalem Post
Trump says he has no plans to speak to Musk as feud persists

By REUTERS

 US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has no plans to speak with Elon Musk, signaling the president and his former ally might not resolve their feud over a sweeping tax-cut bill any time soon.

Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he wasn't "thinking about" the Tesla CEO.

"I hope he does well with Tesla," Trump said.

However, Trump said a review of Musk's extensive contracts with the federal government was in order. "We'll take look at everything," the president said. "It's a lot of money."

Trump may get rid of the red Tesla Model S that he bought in March after showcasing Musk's electric cars on the White House lawn, a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

