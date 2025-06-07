Jerusalem Post
Twenty live hostages, two undetermined, 33 dead, says Israeli source

By WALLA!

"Currently, Hamas has 20 live hostages, two we cannot determine, and another 33 dead," an Israeli security source said on Saturday, according to Walla.

France's Armed Forces Minister reaffirms no weapons being sold to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2025 01:29 PM
IDF arrests PIJ Jenin Battalion commander during West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2025 01:15 PM
North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says
By REUTERS
06/07/2025 03:25 AM
US citizen Joseph Tater leaves Russia after detention
By REUTERS
06/07/2025 01:30 AM
Musk says US needs new political party
By REUTERS
06/07/2025 01:27 AM
Trump signs orders to bolster US drone defenses, boost supersonic flight
By REUTERS
06/07/2025 01:04 AM
Mistakenly deported man Abrego Garcia returns to US to face charges
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 11:18 PM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off coast of northern Chile
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 08:27 PM
Shin Bet arrests suspect who damaged Netanyahu's convoy vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2025 08:12 PM
Herzog marks decade since Shira Banki's murder at Jerusalem Pride
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2025 04:47 PM
France backs International Criminal Court after US sanctions judges
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 04:29 PM
Shattered window at Supreme Court prompts probe after gunfire ruled out
By WALLA!
06/06/2025 03:18 PM
Jerusalem Rabbinical Court appoints three Religious Zionist judges
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2025 12:45 PM
Ten people injured in three-way car accident in Beersheba
By MAARIV
06/06/2025 12:21 PM
Mazda North America recalls 171,412 vehicles, US regulator says
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 10:28 AM