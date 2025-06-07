Jerusalem Post
Fire breaks out in Haruvit Forest, not yet contained

By MAARIV

A fire broke out near Heruvit Forest on Saturday afternoon, and has yet to be contained, local media reported.

Firefighting teams were dispatched to the area to contain the fire, but are battling strong winds and complex terrain conditions. 

Firefighting aircraft were carrying out airdrops in parallel with activities on the ground in an attempt to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading towards infrastructure and agriculture.

Individuals in the area have been evacuated. The public is asked not to go to the scene and to cooperate with emergency and rescue forces operating in the area.

This is a developing story.

