The Defense Ministry's Border Crossings Authority will conduct an exercise on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Tarkumiya Crossing on Highway 35, the ministry said in a statement on X/Twitter.

Gunshots and explosions may be heard during the exercise, and there is expected to be high movement of emergency and rescue vehicles, the ministry warned, adding that the exercise may cause traffic disruptions.