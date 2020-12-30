The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ash: Lockdown will likely intensify as COVID-19 infections continue

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 18:12
The efficiency of the COVID-19 lockdown policy is under “a question mark,” corona commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash warned on Wednesday during a meeting held with local council heads. 
Ash explained that further restrictions seem likely and pointed to the 20% reduction of people traveling within the country when compared to an average of 60% reduction in the past two lockdowns. 
He suggested that it would be “realistic” to expect public events in time for Independence Day in mid-April. He claimed that “masks could come off when we reach a 70%-80% rate of vaccinated people.”
