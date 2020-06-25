Ashkelon resident indicted for posting threats targeting Netanyahu

Tzvika Saba, a 57-year-old resident of Ashkelon, was indicted on Thursday for posting threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family.Using an account he opened under his own name, his profile picture depicted Netanyahu with a hanging rope and wrote, “I hate Benjamin, Sara [and] Yair Netanyahu with a passion, and all those who work with them.” In other posts he told police to get ready to direct traffic for the funerals of Benjamin, Sara and Yair Netanyahu. He also addressed Yair, saying he should not go to a doctor if he is sick and that “one million bodyguards could not prevent your bitter end.”