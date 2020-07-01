Ashkelon to open shelters amid annexation tensions

Earlier this week, Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam assembled emergency officials from both within and outside the municipality and directed them to prepare for the possibility of an escalation and rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The assessment and preparation was conducted based on intelligence assessments and declarations made by leaders of terrorist groups in Gaza.

Security officials in the city are on high alert and the situation room of the city will be ready for a full call up if directed to do so by the mayor.

"I trust in the Israeli government to know to give a fitting response this time to terror organizations in Gaza, as was promised to us in the past. If, G-d forbid, an additional round of conflict is opened against Gaza, it is on the government to cause this to be the last round, with all that entails," said Glam.

Amid tensions surrounding promises to annex parts of the West Bank, Ashkelon decided to open shelters in the city on Wednesday after a situation assessment with security official.