Ashkenazi briefs Israeli ambassadors, instructs dialogue

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met with Israeli ambassadors on missions over the world on Thursday, to brief them on the latest updates in the escalations with Gaza, and guide them on their next moves."We will not allow the brutal attacks carried out by Hamas to continue," he told them, "we need to make sure to give the IDF room to maneuver and carry out their missions in an assertive way."Ashkenazi also asked the ambassadors to emphasize in their interactions with international actors and diplomats that Israel has done everything possible to avoid the escalation of the conflict as it is, while allowing for the freedom of religious practice.