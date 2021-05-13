The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ashkenazi briefs Israeli ambassadors, instructs dialogue

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2021 19:07
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met with Israeli ambassadors on missions over the world on Thursday, to brief them on the latest updates in the escalations with Gaza, and guide them on their next moves.
"We will not allow the brutal attacks carried out by Hamas to continue," he told them, "we need to make sure to give the IDF room to maneuver and carry out their missions in an assertive way."
Ashkenazi also asked the ambassadors to emphasize in their interactions with international actors and diplomats that Israel has done everything possible to avoid the escalation of the conflict as it is, while allowing for the freedom of religious practice.
Bennett: Change coalition is out of the question now
Biden urges de-escalation, fewer rocket attacks in Israel-Gaza conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2021 07:52 PM
Three minors arrested in Afula on suspicion of plotting to attack Arabs
Two Jewish-Israelis stabbed, shot near mosque in Lod
Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops in George Floyd case to 2022 - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2021 07:09 PM
Israeli hospital evacuates top floor wards amid Israel, Gaza escalation
Netanyahu to Lod police: 'You will receive support, do not be afraid'
Social media groups call for Jews to riot in Arab cities
Putin and UN chief call for end to Israeli-Palestinian violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2021 05:39 PM
Train traffic from Tel Aviv to Lod suspended amid escalation
Warning issued about UAV infiltration from Gaza, target gas rig
Israelis in Gaza border communities warned against Hamas cyber hacks
Police arrested a suspect for throwing stones in Jerusalem
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/13/2021 03:27 PM
Explosive drone blasts over southern Israeli settlements, no injuries
Kenyan police disperse hundreds protesting Israeli strikes on Gaza
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2021 03:16 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by