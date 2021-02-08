Ashkenazi meets senior American diplomat, discuss bilateral relations



A pleasure to meet today with Foreign Minister @Gabi_Ashkenazi . We discussed a range of shared interests in the context of the warm and enduring bilateral relationship. pic.twitter.com/YpAro0Rfew February 8, 2021

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met on Monday with US Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Israel Jonathan Shrier and discussed joint endeavors in advancing the bilateral relationship between the nations.Specifically, Ashkenazi and Shrier discussed Iran and other regional issues, as well as future plans regarding negotiations with the Palestinian Authority.According to Ashkenazi's spokesperson, Shrier also told Ashkenazi that the US opposes the recent decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to probe Israel for alleged war crimes.