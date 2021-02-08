The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Ashkenazi meets senior American diplomat, discuss bilateral relations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 15:23
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met on Monday with US Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Israel Jonathan Shrier and discussed joint endeavors in advancing the bilateral relationship between the nations.

Specifically, Ashkenazi and Shrier discussed Iran and other regional issues, as well as future plans regarding negotiations with the Palestinian Authority.
According to Ashkenazi's spokesperson, Shrier also told Ashkenazi that the US opposes the recent decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to probe Israel for alleged war crimes.
Russia, China, and Iran to hold joint naval drills in Indian Ocean soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2021 05:02 PM
Israel Police releases numbers of illegal weapons seized in 2021
Myanmar junta leader gives first address to nation since coup
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2021 04:25 PM
Israel's commerce expected to reopen tomorrow - report
Ultra-Orthodox extremists harass light rail employees in Jerusalem
Blinken defends US decision to return to UNHRC: Walking way won't fix it
UK lowers terrorism threat level to 'substantial'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2021 02:32 PM
Public transport to be increased to reduce crowding amid COVID
Coronavirus in Israel: 178,204 new job seekers since start of lockdown
Tel Aviv, Ichilov to open COVID vaccine center for foreign residents
Netanyahu to hold consultations on coronavirus ahead of cabinet meeting
Sa'ar: Keep politics out of Netanyahu trial
5 Palestinians arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails in Ramallah
Terrorist suspect shot in Jenin during arrest
Coronavirus in IDF: 3,055 infected, 12,956 in quarantine
