Ashkenazi thanks Blinken for support against ICC

Ashkenazi thanked Blinken for his public support after the International Criminal Court ruled that it can investigate Israel for alleged war crimes, a decision Ashkenazi called “outrageous.”

“I emphasized to the Secretary of State that the court’s decision is mistaken at its core, and it endangers the rare opportunity to promote peace in our region,” Ashkenazi tweeted following the call.

The foreign minister said they also discussed “joint efforts to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons and undermine regional stability.”

Ashkenazi thanked Blinken and US President Joe Biden for their “deep commitment to Israeli security and the strategic alliance between our countries.”

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke for the second time on Monday.