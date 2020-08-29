Ashkenazi: UAE cancelling economic boycott of Israel is an important step

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Saturday praised to United Arab Emirates' decision to cancel the economic boycott of Israel, calling it "an important step.""The cancellation of the economic boycott of Israel is an important steps towards real peace that will produce economic benefits for both nations in addition to strengthening the stability in the Middle East."
Askhenazi added that he "welcomes the historic decision."cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });