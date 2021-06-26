Assailant stabs woman in her Haifa home; in serious condition

A 53-year-old resident of Haifa was seriously injured after being stabbed in her home early Saturday morning.
The woman lived on Pevzner Street in the Hadar neighborhood of Haifa. Following the incident, she was evacuated to Bnei Zion Medical Center by MDA staff, who treated the woman with life-saving treatment.
