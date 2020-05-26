The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Assassination attempt thwarted in Beit Shemesh

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 26, 2020 09:43
An attempted assassination was thwarted by Israel Police in Beit Shemesh on Tuesday morning, after four suspects were caught placing an explosive charge on the car of a local resident.
Singapore's health ministry confirms 383 more coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 10:19 AM
France says relations with Iran tougher after citizen sentenced
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 10:12 AM
Thailand reports 3 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 09:40 AM
Palestinian teen dies while working with explosive in Gaza Strip - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 09:00 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 432 to 179,002 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 05:53 AM
Saudi Arabia to end curfew on June 21, except in Mecca
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 05:30 AM
New Zealand hit by second earthquake in two days
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 04:25 AM
Syria lifts night-time coronavirus curfew starting Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 11:44 PM
California opens places of worship, in-store retail businesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 11:17 PM
Five Palestinians detained after clashes with IDF forces near Qalqilya
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/25/2020 11:11 PM
US CDC reports 1,637,456 coronavirus cases, 97,669 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 09:48 PM
UAE coronavirus cases rise past 30,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 09:17 PM
Teacher's assistant from Yavne diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/25/2020 08:25 PM
WHO: clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients paused
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 08:23 PM
El Al set to renew its flights to the US after Shavuot – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/25/2020 07:52 PM
